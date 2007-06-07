Rood Testhouse appoints new CFO

Dutch based Rood Testhouse International N.V. has appointed Mr. S.G. (Bas) Hollenberg as CFO. He will start at his new job on August 1 2007 and will replace Ms. Wilma H. Gomarus.

Bas Hollenberg has worked for companies like Falcon Leven and Eurofiber. He has worked with many different position including controller, business analyst, financial manager and director procurement & logistics. At Rood Technology, Mr. Hollenberg will focus on cost control and improvement of the results, as well as on relations with the financial community.