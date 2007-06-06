Coventor and iSLI agree to support<br>software start-ups in the UK

The Institute for System Level Integration (iSLI) is pleased to announce that Coventor has agreed to join the iSLI software hub to provide access to their software toolset for selected start-ups and SME electronic design companies throughout the UK.

Start-ups and SMEs who meet the selection criteria will be granted a license to Coventor's edge CoventorWare design environment for a six month period, potentially extendable on a case by case basis, under privileged terms. The software tools will be hosted at iSLI.



“This announcement highlights iSLI's continued support in assisting and sustaining a healthy UK electronics industry by encouraging and assisting the development of early stage companies The addition of MEMS software suites to our expanding hub will significantly enhance our ability to provide access routes into an exciting growth area for micro and nano technology based systems.." commented Tony Harker, CEO, iSLI.



“This is an additional step for Coventor in its dedication to supporting start-ups and SMEs in the UK for easier and stronger adoption of micro and nano technologies", Christian Mahler, Director of Sales and Operations Europe, Coventor. “This agreement comes as an addition to the long lasting relationship between iSLI and Coventor and will reinforce already ongoing joint initiatives favouring the adoption of MEMS technology."