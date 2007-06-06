Jabil postpone start for Nokia production

US based EMS provider Jabil Circuits will start operation for Nokia near Chennai in November. The company was supposed to start early 2007, but did not give any reason for the delay.

Jabil's director for India Corporate Services T Vasu, explaned that the proposed 40,000 sq ft plant, spread over 8-10 acres within the premises of the Nokia Telecom Park, would commence operations with 300 to 500 people. The company plans to employ 2000 by the end of 2008.



Jabil will invest $60 million in the park as a start. The company has also committed $100 million for expanding in India and adding 10000 employees over five years.



The new plant is expected to include a main production area which will be spread over 25,000 square ft, business-standard reports.