Salcomp started production at its India plant

Production has been started at Salcomp's charger plant in Chennai, India. After the test batches, started in May, the first customer deliveries to have been carried out.

The plant produces mobile phone chargers, was commenced in the fall of 2006.



“The construction project has progressed according to the planned schedule and budget. The value of the capital expenditure is approximately EUR 9 million," says Arto Mäkelä, General Manager of Salcomp's operations in India.



The Salcomp charger plant in India currently employs roughly 150 people. The intention is to gradually increase the amount of employees up to ca. 1,000 during 2007. The surface area of the production building is some 12,000 square meters, enabling growth in the production capacity up to approximately 100 million chargers per year.



The new production plant serves not only the Indian market but Salcomp's customers worldwide, also enabling Salcomp's global production and supporting the strengthening and balancing of logistics.