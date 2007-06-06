Foxconn investors are selling shares

An investor of Foxconn International Holdings has sold approximately US$81 million worth of shares at a maximum discount of 1.5 % to the stock's Tuesday closing price.

An Asian investor in the handset maker, a subsidiary of electronic parts maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., was selling 27.6 million shares at HK$22.65 to HK$23.00 each. The deal was handled by Citigroup sources told evertiq.