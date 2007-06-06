Dedicated prototyping line at Jaltek

Integrated Design and Manufacturing Service (IDMS) provider Jaltek has installed a dedicated prototyping line at its Luton facility in the UK.

Designed specially to handle even the smallest 01005 components, this line is part of Jaltek's ongoing investments in services for the European electronics industry.



After in-depth evaluations, Jaltek selected a MYDATA system for its advanced handling capabilities, placement speeds and minimal changeover times, all of which are essential for Jaltek's highly regulated niche markets. "With the amount of work we are doing on FPGA designs, and with our activities in aerospace and advanced portable electronics products where space and weight considerations are key, we are increasingly handling devices down to 0201 and 01005", explains New Business Manager David Sproule.



While the handling of small form factor components is essential, the new line also streamlines the prototyping process through faster set-up and changeover times and intelligent, flexible component management and handling, allowing Jaltek to cut its prototype turnaround times by 60%.



Jaltek has further enhanced its in-house capacities through strategic partnerships with a software provider and a lower cost eastern European manufacturing services provider, placing it firmly alongside Europe's leading Tier-1 EMS companies. A growing numbers of clients are asking Jaltek to handle their entire process, from concept design to end product, Jaltek said.



Jaltek has also recently invested in manufacturing data control software that provides all the integrated information necessary to ensure seamless transition from NPI at Jaltek to volume production anywhere else. In this way, clients are free to combine Jaltek's services with those of a Tier-1 or Tier-2 EMS provider without compromising manufacturing or product quality or their supplier relationship. Similarly, Tier-1 and Tier-2 service providers themselves can improve the speed, flexibility and breadth of the service they provide to their UK customers by combining Jaltek's local NPI and prototyping services with their own volume production, wherever it is in the world.