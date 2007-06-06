New CEO for Infineon Austria

Monika Kircher-Kohl will become the new CEO for Infineon Austria, she will replace Reinhard Ploss.

Mr. Ploss has been appointed as General Manager for Infineon's newly-created manufacturing and logistics business unit.



Mrs. Kircher-Kohl has been company`s CFO since 2001. As new CEO she will handle the responsibilities for finances, production, HR and IT. The Austrian subsidiary also response for the company's global power semiconductor activities.