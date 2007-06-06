Air Liquide: New Success with Russian Chip Maker

Air Liquide has just signed two agreements with Mikron. The first agreement is related to a long-term contract of Carrier Gases. The second one covers the sale of equipment and turnkey installation of Electronic Specialty Gases, and various materials.

The Russian semiconductor market is driven by the very fast growth of its telecommunications sector (+25 to 30% in 2006) but also by the government's strong plan to prioritize the diversification of its economy. Last February, Russia confirmed its determination to leverage its high-tech sector and to develop the competitive potential of its economy through private/state investment projects. These will be implemented before 2015, for a total investment of more than 290 billion euros.



Mikron JSC, the largest semiconductor manufacturing company in Russia, launched the Fab project in 2006, in a technology partnership with an important European semiconductor manufacturer. No name of that supplier has been mentioned but sources told evertiq it is STMicroelectronics.



Mikron is located in the Russian “Silicon Valley" in Zelenograd, a special economic zone 30 km northwest of Moscow. The first production line using the 0.18 micron technology is scheduled to start end of 2007.



Christophe Fontaine, Vice-President Electronics, Air Liquide Group, declared: “We are very proud and honored to have been selected by Mikron. This project is a tremendous opportunity for Air Liquide to share our strong expertise with our new partner and it allows us to position ourselves as the first gas solutions provider to the new Russian semiconductor industry. This new investment is further proof of our willingness to develop the Group in emerging countries, particularly in Russia."



Gennadij Ya. Krasnikov, General Director Mikron JSC, noted: “Our requirements for the equipment of the new line are exceptional. Technological systems and solutions offered by Air Liquide proved to be optimal for us."