UR Group appoints Director of Power Solutions

UR Holding S.p.A. has appointed Joe Matano to the newly created position of Group Director of Power Solutions , a move that reaffirms the company's commitment to the European power supply market.

Matano has been managing director of UR in the UK since he established the division in 1999 and retains that role whilst taking responsibility for UR's power supply business across Europe.



The company has partnerships with manufacturers including Astec/Artesyn, Ericsson Power Modules, TDI and Vicor, as well as relative newcomers such as Enpirion, which produces the world's smallest Power System on Silicon (PSoS).



Giovanbattista Laghezza, CEO of UR Holding, commented: “Joe has over 20 years' experience in power supply technology, gained with manufacturers and distributors, which means that he is exceptionally well qualified to expand our business in this important sector. Whilst we also supply a wide range of semiconductor and communications technology, including leading-edge wireless solutions, power still remains a core area of expertise."



Matano added: “I am looking forward to strengthening UR's position in the power market right across Europe. We are committed to working with the market and technology leaders and our technical ability in providing solutions across our pan-European network will help us to accelerate this growth.