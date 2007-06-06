Incap and ABB sign a Letter of Intent

Incap Corporation and ABB Oy, Electrical Machines have signed a Letter of Intent regarding transfer of enamelled copper winding of rotor poles from ABB Oy Synchronous Machines to Incap.

Contract includes a supply agreement according to which Incap will deliver copper windings to ABB Oy from its Vaasa unit.



The contract will increase delivery contents of manufacturing of rotor poles, which have already been transferred previously to Incap. Incap will deliver finished rotor components directly to ABB Oy rotor component assembly cost-effectively and with a fast delivery time.



ABB Oy has been making rotor pole windings at their premises in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki and has acquired also similar production from its subcontractors. ABB Oy and Incap are negotiating currently regarding on the terms of the actual contract and the target is to sign the actual agreement by the end of June. According to the plan, the deliveries of magnetic poles will start in stages during the coming autumn.



"We are satisfied being able to expand our long-term cooperation with ABB Oy again into a new area. We believe that the expansion of future service concept will benefit greatly customer's own manufacturing process", tells Incap's Sales Director Petri Saari.