Taiwanese ODM makers<br>lands Sony Ericsson orders

According to Chinese-language Commercial Times Sony Ericsson plans to place orders to Taiwan-based ODM makers in 2008 for six entry-level handsets.

The volume is estimated to surpass 20 million units in 2008. Arima Communication and Foxconn owned Chi Mei Communication Systems are Sony Ericsson's current ODM makers. The two companies will reportedly receive orders for three models each. Compal Communications failed to get any order from Sony Ericsson.