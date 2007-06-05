Sanmina-SCI selected by Sikorsky Aircraft

Sanmina-SCI announced its Defense and Aerospace Systems Division's third- generation FireComm(TM) intercommunications system has been selected by Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. company, for integration into the CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter for the United States Marine Corps.

The FireComm system offers advanced capabilities in terms of digital audio and data processing, plus enhanced voice warning and secure wireless capabilities. FireComm also utilizes an open architecture to support both network-centric operations and the integration of evolving technologies at the lowest possible cost.



"We are extremely proud to see the FireComm system selected by the Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation for the CH-53K. We are also confident that our engineering design, manufacturing and quality will result in outstanding system performance for the United States Marine Corps," said Jim Cocke, Senior Vice President of Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division.