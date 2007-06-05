Rutronik and Marchner to cooperate

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente and its franchise partner Marchner have formed a preferential program for transformers that are high in demand.

In order to be able to deliver at short notice, the distributor has stockpiled the products that are in high demand. The family business Marschner, which was founded in Baden-Wurttemberg in 1969, has been listed as a supplier to Rutronik for the last four years.



Rutronik is acting exclusively as a Germany-wide sales partner for Marscher. In addition, there is a franchise agreement for most countries within Europe.



"The strongest foreign market for passive components is France. The business for passive components in Italy and Eastern Europe is also coming along extremely well," explains Ernst Gegenbach, Marketing Director for passive components at Rutronik.