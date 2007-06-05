Wonde Proud choose NemeriX

Swiss based NemeriX announced that Taiwan-based OEM Wonde Proud Technology has selected NemeriX for its new generation of GPS personal navigation devices.

The latest NemeriX solutions will be integrated into a range of Wonde Proud Personal Navigation Device (PND) 'mice' - so-called because they look much like a computer mouse.



NemeriX technology is already built into four models available in UK under the brands of Holux, OnNext and Polaris. European brands include Adapt, XAIOX and Oasis-Media.



Wonde Proud's Director Marketing Mark Hu said, "We chose NemeriX technology due to its superior low-power performance, high sensitivity and reliability. NemeriX's solutions are already in our CD100, CD110, BT77 and BT55 models, so this agreement marks a further strengthening of our partnership."



"We will also integrate NemeriX technology into our new models including the BT100X, CD150 camera detector, CD160 into logger, VT100 vehicle tracker plus NJ2020 later this year. We expect to produce up to 600,000 pieces in 2007."