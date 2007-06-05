Freescale axe staff worldwide

As part of it strategy to reduce costs Freescale is cutting jobs across the company.

A source told “The Register" that up to 10% of company's workforce was eliminated. A Freecale represent declined to provide details on the cuts.



The employees cuts back including several middle managers. The company will also kill several projects in its networks group. Freescale employed 24,000 people worldwide, 5,400 at the company's headquarters, the register reports.