Flextronics Solectron merger:<br>Which is next on the list?

evertiq.com reported yesterday that EMS provider Flextronics has acquired Solectron. Is this a new trend we will see between EMS providers or was it only that Flextronics wanted to be number one again. If this is a new trend traders are now wondering who's next on the list.

Standard & Poor's equity analyst Jawahar Hingorani said in an interview with Forbes.com, that one possibility company could be Sanmina-SCI.



He believes that Sanmina-SCI has operation issues in Mexico and Europe; however the company has substantial revenue.



He also mentioned that Sanmina-SCI had a stock options probe that took breath out of them. He believes that the company is on the lower end, and maybe someone comes in and gets them.



Jari Honko eQ Bank analyst said the Flextronics-Solectron deal 'should force other players in the EMS industry and ODM industry to seek additional synergies and scale benefits.



He believes that Quanta Computer has been interested in acquiring Elcoteq. So is Elcoteq or Sanmina-SCI the next target that remains to see.