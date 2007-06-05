EMS and ODM Topical Report -<br>Outsourcing in SE Asia - H1 2007

For years, EMS and ODMs have flocked to Shenzhen, Guanzhou, Suzhou, Wuxi and Beijing to maximize revenues and minimize cost structure.

Now, however, a new regional trend in electronics manufacturing has emerged. That trend focuses on the Southeast Asia countries of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. For the 2006-2011 timeframe, iSuppli forecasts that the contract manufacturing industry in Southeast Asia will experience a firm expansion of almost ten billion dollars.