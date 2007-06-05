Electronics Production | June 05, 2007
Flash making a splash in<br>portable media players
Flash memory is set to invade the Portable Media Player (PMP) market in a big way in the coming years, with the number of flash-equipped PMPs expected to rise by a factorof more than 25 from 2006 to 2011, according to iSuppli Corp.
In 2011, the number of flash-equipped PMPs shipped is set to rise to 150.2 million units, 25.5 times as many as the 5.9 million in 2006. Shipments of flash-equipped PMPs will increase to 54.8 million units in 2007, nearly nine times the level of 2006. iSuppli defines a PMP as an MP3 player capable of video playback and equipped with suitable color display.
Meanwhile, shipments of PMPs equipped with the alternative form of storage, Hard Disk Drives (HDDs), will rise at a much more moderate rate, increasing to 35.3 million units in 2011, slightly more than the 29.3 million in 2007.
“NAND flash costs are nearing a point where makers of MP3 music players can add enough capacity to support video content, which requires significantly more storage than audio," said Chris Crotty, senior analyst, consumer electronics, for iSuppli. “The average cost of NAND flash memory will decline by 47.1 percent per year from 2005 to 2010."
The two types of storage media used for players, NAND flash memory and HDDs, both have advantages and disadvantages, Crotty noted.
NAND's advantages include longer battery life, smaller size, more flexible form factors, and a wider variety of capacities. On the downside, NAND costs more per megabit than HDD storage and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, iSuppli predicts.
HDDs are less expensive than flash, but lead to shortened battery lives, are more susceptible to mechanical failure and have a large and rigid form factor that increases the size of PMPs.
As with video overall, market leader Apple was not the first company to introduce a flash based PMP. But the company likely will add new video capable flash players on the heels of launching its iPhone.
“Apple's next iPod could very well be an iPhone without the phone part," Crotty noted.
Meanwhile, shipments of PMPs equipped with the alternative form of storage, Hard Disk Drives (HDDs), will rise at a much more moderate rate, increasing to 35.3 million units in 2011, slightly more than the 29.3 million in 2007.
“NAND flash costs are nearing a point where makers of MP3 music players can add enough capacity to support video content, which requires significantly more storage than audio," said Chris Crotty, senior analyst, consumer electronics, for iSuppli. “The average cost of NAND flash memory will decline by 47.1 percent per year from 2005 to 2010."
The two types of storage media used for players, NAND flash memory and HDDs, both have advantages and disadvantages, Crotty noted.
NAND's advantages include longer battery life, smaller size, more flexible form factors, and a wider variety of capacities. On the downside, NAND costs more per megabit than HDD storage and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, iSuppli predicts.
HDDs are less expensive than flash, but lead to shortened battery lives, are more susceptible to mechanical failure and have a large and rigid form factor that increases the size of PMPs.
As with video overall, market leader Apple was not the first company to introduce a flash based PMP. But the company likely will add new video capable flash players on the heels of launching its iPhone.
“Apple's next iPod could very well be an iPhone without the phone part," Crotty noted.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments