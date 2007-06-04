Eltek wins PCB order

Eltek the Israeli manufacturer of advanced circuitry solutions, announced that a major foreign military and aerospace conglomerate has placed an order for PCBs that will be used in the production of advanced mission critical military equipment.

This order is valued at $730,000 and deliveries are anticipated to commence in the third quarter of 2007 with $455,000 to be supplied in the second half of 2007.



“This competitive win signifies the first sizeable order received from this valued customer, further reflecting the growing recognition that Eltek's market leading technological and highly reliable manufacturing capabilities are gaining worldwide," said Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek. “Furthermore, this initial order represents the first stage of a larger project potentially worth $2 million for Eltek. The customer's decision regarding the selection of the PCB supplier for the remainder of the project is expected to be taken in the near future."



Reichart added, “We are pleased with our recent successes in ramping up revenue contributions from successful customer engagements, as they reinforce our already strong position in key high-end verticals and provide us with increased marketing momentum and visibility."