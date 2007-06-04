Solectron opens plant<br>in Czech Republic

Solectron announced the opening of its new facility in Plzen, Czech Republic. The operation will provide high-tech aftermarket repair services and product fulfillment for leading companies in computing and telecommunications.

For global technology brands, the percent of cost to repair computing, telecommunications, wireless handsets, data storage devices and other electronics continues to rise rapidly relative to the price of the product. Meanwhile, these technology companies must maintain high levels of customer satisfaction to sustain brand loyalty. Many companies are turning to Solectron to outsource high-tech aftermarket repair to reduce costs while maintaining or improving customer support levels.



“Consumers today have extremely high expectations for product reliability and servicing, which means repairs must be done right and completed fast," said Craig London, executive vice president, Global Services, Solectron. “Solectron continues to lead the industry in high-tech aftermarket repair services, and our expansion in the Czech Republic supports our ability to meet growing needs of our customers to provide fast turnaround repair in Europe."



Solectron's Plzen operation complements other high-tech aftermarket services centers in Western and Eastern Europe, creating a comprehensive services solution for technology companies in the region.