PartnerTech's cooperation with<br>Tomra expands further

Tomra has turned to PartnerTech as an integrated supplier with additional orders for its Logistima product group.

Logistima orders are worth an estimated SEK 150 million on an annual basis. Tomra has also selected PartnerTech as its main supplier for the Tomra Recycling Center (Product group TRC).



Tomra and PartnerTech started working together in May 2005 on the Uno reverse vending machine. The partnership expanded later in the year to include Logistima products, which handle beverage containers at larger, high-volume outlets. Logistima includes both MasterPac and ProPac, a somewhat smaller and simpler version. Most of the new orders, which are for both products, will be delivered in the second half of 2007.



Harald Henriksen, Senior VP Technology at Tomra says, "PartnerTech has continually demonstrated strength and flexibility as a contract manufacturer during our expansion effort. The reason that we continue to work with PartnerTech is that we have complete confidence in them when it comes to both capacity and quality."



The TRC is the world's first fully automated recycling center based on leading-edge technology for material identification and compression. Plastic, metal, glass and other types of household materials are automatically identified, sorted and compressed for recycling. With great future potential, the TRC is key to Tomra's ongoing expansion because it opens the door to a broader recycling market. Due to the TRC, the technology is also of interest for customers in markets without container deposit legislation. PartnerTech anticipates annual sales of SEK 100 million for the TRC product group. The assignment involves production of complete systems including distribution.