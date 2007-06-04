Rena to acquire Höllmüller

Rena GmbH located in Gütenbach is to take over Höllmüller Maschinenbau GmbH with its headquarters in Herrenberg and Roth.

Both companies look forward to further expansion and will strengthen their market position with the acquisition. Both Rena and Höllmüller are reaping the benefits of the fast growing solar market and wish to expand their capacities. Ambitious targets have been set. RENA is getting ready for the expected growth on the solar industry market. Market surveys predict an annual growth of over 30% in the coming years. While growth was restricted in the past due to the shortage of silicon, the latest LBBW survey on the photovoltaic market now sees a possible bottleneck in the field of production facilities for the manufacture of solar cells. A problem which offers equipment manufacturers such as Rena and Höllmüller a huge opportunity.



The Höllmüller Maschinenbau GmbH with its headquarters in Herrenberg will become a 100% Rena subsidiary. It achieved a business volume of € 36 m. in the year 2006. With its 330 employees

in Germany and Poland Höllmüller develops and produces wet chemical systems for the world market, their applications include electroplating, flat-panel and display production as well as equipment for the solar industry.



The aim of both companies, who will continue to operate on the market under their own company names, is profitable growth. Rena and Höllmüller will combine their leading positions in the technology of wet chemical systems for the solar and semiconductor industries by expanding their production plants together. The capacities in Poland are to be doubled in the medium-term. Similarly the German locations with be expanded significantly, as was the case in previous years. By integrating their global sales and service networks Rena and Höllmüller will increase both their sales force and their proximity to the customer.