The workers of Microser accept the indemnifications

An agreement by the company and the union has been made at Spanish PCB producer Microser regarding workers indemnifications.

The workers accepted in referendum the indemnifications agreed by the company and the unions.



53.8% of those who went to the ballot boxes and gave their approval (163 votes in favor and 134 voted against), with which the cease of the activity is much closer.



Only subtraction that a court of Madrid solves the extinction of the 350 contracts and that is signed the agreement of indemnifications. Altogether the workers will receive, before two years, 55 days per worked year, local media reports.