450 will be axed by Dell on Ireland

evertiq.com reported last week that the computer maker Dell will axe more than 8,000 employees over the next year.

The Irish workforce is expected to be cut by 450 employees over the next twelve months. No final decisions have been made by the company regarding the workforce on Ireland. Today Dell employees 4500 people on Ireland, 3,000 in Limerick and 1,500 in Cherrywood, rte reports.