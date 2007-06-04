HÜCO Circuit Technology will handle<br>all sales for HÜCO Leiterplatten

HÜCO Leiterplatten (HLP) will handle the complete sales activities by HÜCO Circuit Technology (HCT). This decision was made earlier this year.

HÜCO Leiterplatten (HLP) and Circuit Technology (HCT) are based Espelkamp in Germany. The company is planning certification according to VDA6.2 during this summer.