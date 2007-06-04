Anglia in agreement with Cree

Anglia has a signed a distribution agreement with Cree to sell and support Cree XLamp® power LEDs in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“We are seeing increasing demand for LED products across all aspects of our business," said Steve Rawlins, Anglia chief executive officer. “As always, we've sought to win distribution agreements with market leaders in these specialized areas to enable our customers to integrate the latest technologies from proven sources into their designs. The agreement with Cree is a prime example of this approach and we are looking forward to helping drive more widespread adoption of Cree LED technology in the UK."



“Anglia's strong market presence, outstanding growth in recent years and demonstrated technical ability makes it a solid sales channel for Cree," said Bob Pollock, Cree senior vice president of sales.



“Anglia's commitment to delivering LED solutions and to educating the marketplace about the revolution in lighting is exciting. We look forward to helping Anglia's customers achieve dramatically new lighting system and fixture designs."