Electronics Production | June 03, 2007
Synplicity buys Hardi Electronics for $24 m
US based Synplicity, Inc., a supplier of software for the design and verification of semiconductors, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Sweden based HARDI Electronics AB, a developer of off-the-shelf ASIC prototyping boards, for $24.2 million in cash.
The ASIC prototyping market is one the fastest growing segments of the EDA industry, and this acquisition makes Synplicity the leader in this part of the ASIC verification market.
HARDI's ASIC Prototyping System (HAPS) is used world-wide by industry-leading companies such as Broadcom, Conexant, LG, LSI Logic, Marvell, Matsushita, Nokia, NXP, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, and TI.
Gary Meyers, CEO of Synplicity, stated, “This is a major strategic move for Synplicity. We will be able to immediately leverage our existing ASIC verification products (Certify, Synplify Premier, Identify, and Identify Pro) by selling them together with the HARDI ASIC prototyping boards. Next week, at the Design Automation Conference in San Diego, California, we will unveil our ASIC verification strategy that capitalizes on this acquisition. We're particularly excited about 2008 when we anticipate combined revenues in excess of $80 million."
HARDI's ASIC prototyping systems work seamlessly with Synplicity's Certify and Synplify Premier synthesis products and its Identify and Identify Pro RTL debugging solutions. ASIC verification teams can use the combined Certify, Synplify Premier and HAPS system to quickly create multi-million gate FPGA systems to verify ASIC functionality in real time while enabling comprehensive software verification with interfaces to real-world stimuli. Synplicity's Identify and Identify Pro RTL debug products permit designers to conveniently debug these systems at the RTL level instead of with timing-consuming gate level interfaces.
“We at HARDI are excited about joining forces with Synplicity," said Lars-Eric Lundgren, Founder and CEO at HARDI Electronics AB. “With Synplicity's product line and the combination of our sales channels, we now have the opportunity to offer a comprehensive best-in-class solution to the ASIC design community. We are committed to a successful integration of our companies."
Synplicity will continue to support its world-wide customer base using FPGA prototypes built from custom-designed prototyping boards and those using off-the-shelf boards from other manufacturers through the Partners in Prototyping program.
The acquisition is expected to close in June 2007, subject to customary conditions of closing. Updated 2007 financial guidance will be provided in Synplicity's second quarter earnings call.
HARDI's ASIC Prototyping System (HAPS) is used world-wide by industry-leading companies such as Broadcom, Conexant, LG, LSI Logic, Marvell, Matsushita, Nokia, NXP, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, and TI.
Gary Meyers, CEO of Synplicity, stated, “This is a major strategic move for Synplicity. We will be able to immediately leverage our existing ASIC verification products (Certify, Synplify Premier, Identify, and Identify Pro) by selling them together with the HARDI ASIC prototyping boards. Next week, at the Design Automation Conference in San Diego, California, we will unveil our ASIC verification strategy that capitalizes on this acquisition. We're particularly excited about 2008 when we anticipate combined revenues in excess of $80 million."
HARDI's ASIC prototyping systems work seamlessly with Synplicity's Certify and Synplify Premier synthesis products and its Identify and Identify Pro RTL debugging solutions. ASIC verification teams can use the combined Certify, Synplify Premier and HAPS system to quickly create multi-million gate FPGA systems to verify ASIC functionality in real time while enabling comprehensive software verification with interfaces to real-world stimuli. Synplicity's Identify and Identify Pro RTL debug products permit designers to conveniently debug these systems at the RTL level instead of with timing-consuming gate level interfaces.
“We at HARDI are excited about joining forces with Synplicity," said Lars-Eric Lundgren, Founder and CEO at HARDI Electronics AB. “With Synplicity's product line and the combination of our sales channels, we now have the opportunity to offer a comprehensive best-in-class solution to the ASIC design community. We are committed to a successful integration of our companies."
Synplicity will continue to support its world-wide customer base using FPGA prototypes built from custom-designed prototyping boards and those using off-the-shelf boards from other manufacturers through the Partners in Prototyping program.
The acquisition is expected to close in June 2007, subject to customary conditions of closing. Updated 2007 financial guidance will be provided in Synplicity's second quarter earnings call.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments