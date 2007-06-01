Remploy plans to close 32 plants

UK based Remploy plans to close 32 factories and a further 11 would merge with nearby sites - in total more than half of its 83 factories.

According to local media Remploy said that there would be no compulsory redundancies and anyone it was unable to help into mainstream employment would continue to be paid by them and found voluntary work.



Remploy's other proposals included a programme aiming to help more than 20,000 disabled people a year into mainstream employment within five years. Unions have warned Strike action against the proposed closure of factories run by Remploy.