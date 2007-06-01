Electronics Production | June 01, 2007
PartnerTech and OptoPlan start cooperation
OptoPlan AS, which develops and markets fiber optic sensor systems for use in the oil and gas industry, has chosen PartnerTech for long-term strategic cooperation.
Scheduled for delivery in the next three quarters, the order is initially worth approximately SEK 30 million. The agreement, which covers production of mechanical components for OptoPlan's new sensor system, is expected to boost PartnerTech's sales by approximately SEK 200 million over three years. Production will start immediately at PartnerTech's plant in Karlskoga, which has specialist mechanics expertise.
Morton Eriksrud, CEO of OptoPlan says, "PartnerTech offers long-term strategic cooperation that satisfies our needs. I am very pleased that our technical collaboration has already generated proposed cost-effectiveness measures, which will make our product even more competitive."
The OptoPlan sensor system consists of many sensor units interlinked by fiber optics on the ocean floor. Each unit consists of fiber optic sensors that record changes in oil reservoirs over time. As a ship sweeps across the oil field, it transmits acoustic signals that are reflected by the reservoirs and recorded by the sensors on the ocean floor. The signals from the sensors pass through fiber optic cables to a ship or platform that collects the data. The result is increased oil extraction and thereby higher profitability.
CEO Mikael Jonson of PartnerTech says, "This is a very important strategic order for us, offering major potential for the future. OptoPlan's choice of PartnerTech demonstrates the strength and competitiveness of our concept, which is based on the combination of high capacity and technical expertise in close cooperation with our customers."
