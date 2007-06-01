Sweco buys Flextronics ODM unit

SWECO's industrial consulting arm SWECO PIC has acquired the wireless product development unit of Flextronics ODM Finland Oy, with 16 employees in the Finnish city of Kuopio.

The acquired unit is active in testing and development of mobile technology products for telecommunications companies.



"The acquisition will strengthen our opportunities to offer comprehensive product development services for companies in the telecom sector," says Kari Rahkila, Vice President of SWECO PIC's Electronics Division.



As one of the Nordic region's largest industrial consultancies, SWECO PIC offers qualified consulting services in product development and production for industrial companies. SWECO PIC has around 1,100 employees in Finland, Sweden and Norway. Following the acquisition, the company's Electronics Division has 250 employees.