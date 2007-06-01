Option Tech installs a Pluritec Inspecta

Option Technologies, the masslaminator based in Haslingden, England, has continued its long-term investment plan by installing a Pluritec Inspecta XR X-ray drilling machine.

According to Option Technologies, the machine, which optimizes the positioning of tooling holes for panel drilling, has many advantages over its predecessor at Option, the Inspecta 61. It is faster, more accurate, gives better statistical analysis and can also be used as a conventional drilling machine with excellent z-axis control. The Inspecta XR has positioning accuracy to 5µm, repeatability to 4µm and drill accuracy to 18µm. The statistical software provides feedback which enables the continual improvement of registration tooling systems.



Bill Gibson, Sales Manager at Option, said “Masslam is technology driven these days. We get most of our orders because people either can't or don't want to make them. We take the hassle out of inner layer manufacture. We need to stay one step ahead in technology terms and this new machine will further enhance our capability. With the amount of high-layer-count and chip tester work that we are doing these days, our registration systems have to be the very best there is."



Option supplies drilled inner layers for multilayers to PCB manufacturers all over the world. It is a solution for those who want to make and sell higher technology PCB's. They also provide extra capacity for PCB manufacturers during busy periods and holidays. Their capability includes 40+ layers, 0.0025" (0.064µm) lines and spaces, 0.004" (0.10mm) drilled holes and special materials (polyimide etc.).