More than one million wants to buy Iphone

The Iphone will be released in mid June in the US; AT&T has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Apple to sell the Iphone across the US. Already AT&T has received more then one million request from people who are interested in purchasing the Iphone.

Randall Stephenson which is the new CEO for AT&T said that" I don't know what kind of expectation you have on Iphone but obviously they are to low".



As reported earlier this week Quanta have received an order for 5 million iPhones from Apple and is expected to deliver the products in September this year, e24 reports.