Dell will axe more then 8,000

US based computer maker Dell`s earnings fell slightly in preliminary first-quarter results. The company plans to cut more than 8,000 employees over the next year.

This is part of an ongoing restructuring.Dell earned $759 million in the three month compared with $762 million, in the year-ago period. Dell struggles to regain market share after Hewlett-Packard ousted it from the top spot in worldwide computer shipments.