CLSA says, Foxconn sales to jump 30% in 3Q

According to investment firm Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia (CLSA), EMS provider Foxconn`s sale will raise 30% in 3Q thanks to shipments to Apple iPhone, Sony PlayStation 3 and own-brand products.

In 2Q Foxconns sale went dowen depending on weakening orders from Motorola. Thanks to increased orders Foxconn will keep growing its sales by more than 30% in this year and next. Profit will increase by 18% and 21%, respectively.