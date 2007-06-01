3M and Elatec in European agreement

3M has signed a new distribution agreement with Elatec Vertriebs GmbH to reach new customers in selected East Central Europe markets.

Elatec will market 3M's comprehensive range of touch products to customers in Poland, Hungary and Bulgaria, providing in-depth technical support for their application specific requirements.



“We are very excited to be able to support our customers in Poland, Hungary and Bulgaria with innovative, high performance products from 3M Touch Systems, especially in the area of capacitive technology," said Hans J. Leisten, Senior Managing Director of Elatec Vertriebs GmbH. "This expansion will further strengthen Elatec's line card and represents another step for us to proliferate our existing suppliers' portfolios throughout East Central Europe.