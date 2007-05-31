Agilent acquires Adaptif

Agilent and Adaptif Photonics GmbH announced they have signed an agreement for Agilent to acquire Adaptif, a privately held company.

Adaptif provides key technology and products used for advanced polarization analysis and control for the test of optical components and systems in telecommunications, as well as in the sensors and laser market.



The transaction is subject to standard closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed. Adaptif's technology and intellectual property complements Agilent's product offerings, and the acquisition will enhance Agilent's instrument portfolio for fiber-optic test.



The acquisition will help Adaptif's and Agilent's customers obtain comprehensive insight into their optical components and high-speed optical network designs with a full spectrum of test solutions. Adaptif has a close association with the renowned optical center of expertise at the Technical University of Hamburg-Harburg and has developed extensive intellectual property in optical-measurement product development.