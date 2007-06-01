Orders for chip distributors in Germany decline

According to FBDi German components distribution market grew 9.3 % in the first quarter. The market grew to € 710 million against the final quarter of 2006.

For the rest of the year orders book-to-bill ratio hint to slower down. Passive components expanded faster and has grown 10,6% to € 107 million. Electromechanical segment grew 12.9 percent to € 81 million and power suppliers grew 11.4 percent. Display sales were shrinking to 9.3 percent.