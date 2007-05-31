Austriamicro, Avago, X-FAB joins FOA

The Fab Owners Association (FOA), the association of semiconductor / MEMS manufacturing executives and suppliers, has announced the addition of three new device maker members: austriamicrosystems AG, Avago Technologies and X-FAB.

“The addition of these companies is especially significant in three ways," stated L.T. Guttadauro, FOA executive director. “By growing our global membership base, we have networks that span the world's key electronics centers. Next, FOA members represent the broad diversity of semiconductors for a myriad of technologies and markets. Third, the FOA gives a common voice to both public and private companies. Through this unity, we have the manufacturing knowledge and mass to expand the number of strategic projects we can introduce and manage.



“With over 60 semiconductor and MEMS manufacturing fabrication facilities worldwide, we can influence collaborative procurement activities on a global basis," Mr. Guttadauro concluded.



The FOA's device maker members are the following companies: AMI Semiconductor, Austriamicrosystems AG, Avago Technologies, Cypress Semiconductor, Delphi Microelectronics Center, Fairchild Semiconductor, Freescale Semiconductor, International Rectifier, Intersil, Jazz Semiconductor, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Micrel Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, NXP, ON Semiconductor, Skyworks Solutions, Spansion, and X-FAB.