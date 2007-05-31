Electronics Production | May 31, 2007
Aperto & Celestica to cooperate over WiMAX
Aperto Networks, builder of WiMAX base stations and subscriber units for fixed, portable, and mobile applications, and Celestica today announced that they have entered into a strategic alliance to develop and manufacture multiple WiMAX platforms, with focus on IEEE802.16e-2005 standard compliance.
Through the agreement, Aperto and Celestica will work on a multitude of WiMAX solutions, including Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), OBSAI Remote Radio Head (RRH), and modules for base stations. The RRH, based on Celestica's WiMAX Solution Accelerators, will leverage Celestica's existing low-risk, industry-leading technology for the rapid creation of Aperto Networks' WiMAX product portfolio. This will enable Aperto Networks to decrease both cost and time-to-market.
"Aperto brings innovative and cost-effective products to market with a focus on industry standards, and has a long track record of establishing strategic alliances with industry leaders," said Mike Pratt, President and CEO, Aperto Networks. "Our alliance with Celestica is another example of Aperto's drive towards establishing new and effective development and manufacturing models within the WiMAX ecosystem. This partnership gives us the ability to design and reliably deliver various WiMAX platforms to cost-sensitive developing markets and to other worldwide markets in a timely manner."
"We're pleased to collaborate with Aperto Networks on this program," said Mike McCaughey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Celestica's Communications Group. "For the past year, we have committed technical resources to develop Solution Accelerators for OEMs servicing the fixed, nomadic, and mobile WiMAX market. These resources leverage our communications expertise to enable faster time-to-market for our customers. The agreement with Aperto Networks is a great example of how we partner with companies from design through manufacturing."
