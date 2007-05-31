BASF offers it`s customers REACH support

Beginning 1 June 2007 as part of its Success sustainability service, BASF will be bundling its competence in the area of product safety and offering manufacturers, importers and users consulting services and support in the implementation of REACH.

“As the world's leading chemical company – The Chemical Company – we have years of experience in the evaluation, testing and registration of substances. In the future we plan to use our unique know-how in the chemical industry to help our customers to be even more successful. For this reason, we have bundled our expertise in the field of product safety into customized services," said Ernst Schwanhold, head of the BASF Competence Center Environment, Safety and Energy.



The Success team will focus on meeting a broad spectrum of customer needs: “Manufacturers are interested in knowing which of their substances are subject to the new chemicals regulations. Anyone who imports chemicals for use in formulations wants to know what requirements must be met before such chemicals can be imported into the EU. And users want to know what information they have to provide to manufacturers," said Dr. Andreas Kicherer, head of the Success team at BASF Aktiengesellschaft.



“For this reason, our experts first analyze whether and how the given company is affected by REACH. In a second step we work together with our customers to identify their special requirements in order to develop the right solutions. In this way we get our customers ready for REACH, which also ensures our own success," adds Kicherer.