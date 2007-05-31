Elcoteq names Product Development<br>Services Boss for India

Elcoteq SE announces that Suresh Babu has joined Elcoteq as Communications Networks product development services director for Elcoteq Electronics (India) Pvt, Ltd.

Babu will be in charge of executing Elcoteq's global initiative in implementing Communications Networks original design manufacturing (ODM) and product development services.



Babu has 15 years of experience in product development and in executing technical programs, including 10 years in management positions. Prior to joining Elcoteq, Babu worked at Midas where he held many management positions with responsibility to develop design competencies and to execute technical programs. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Telecommunication Engineering and an Executive Masters in International Business from IIFT Delhi in India.



Elcoteq's Communications Networks business area is involved in the design and manufacture of wireless and wireline infrastructure products and enterprise systems for major European, Asian, and American original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 2 companies. Elcoteq's experience in manufacturing demanding network elements ranges from cellular base stations with all relevant plug-in units to microwave systems and wireline system components and is closely involved in product development, new product introduction, sourcing of components including mechanical parts, and supply chain management, as well as a wide range of additional services throughout the product lifecycle. Elcoteq Electronics (India) Pvt, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Elcoteq SE and is located at Block VIII, No.43, Velankani Information Systems Campus, Electronics City Phase II, Hosur Road, Bangalore 560 100.



“Elcoteq's expertise in communications network manufacturing and design related services has created increased demand for those skills, especially in Asia," said Bruno Cathomen, vice president for Elcoteq's Communications Networks business area. “Elcoteq has made a commitment to serve its customers in that area, and Suresh will play a key role in making sure that commitment is met."