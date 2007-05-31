ETEL selects XJTAG system

Swiss based ETEL has selected the XJTAG boundary scan development system to debug and test complex printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in its range of advanced digital motion controllers.

The XJTAG system is being used by engineers at ETEL's 12,000m² engineering and manufacturing centre in Môtiers, Switzerland, to improve and speed up the process of debugging and testing its PCBs, which contain multiple ball grid array (BGA) devices. The XJTAG system is also being used for production testing by ETEL's contract manufacturing partners.



With subsidiaries throughout Europe and North America, ETEL provides advanced motion control technology to a range of industries from semiconductor and electronics manufacturing to biomedical, machine tools and precision automation.