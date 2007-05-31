Partnership between Volkswagen and Goepel

Volkswagen and Goepel have developed a fully automatic inspection system for functional tests of infotainment ECUs within the frame of a strategic partnership.

The new system named TOM magicControl is characterised by its versatile configuration as well as a flexible and open architecture both in hardware and software. In the course of future developments, additional solutions for fully automatic optical inspection of vehicle infotainment devices, such as navigation systems or combinational instruments are to be developed.



The optical inspection system, developed by means of VOLKSWAGEN's requirements, features an operation arm, high resolution cameras and CAN rest-bus simulation. Optical feedbacks on the ECUs are detected by cameras and automatically analysed, so that the test engineer may deal with other topics. The user's advantages are a short test time compared with manual tests, a good reproducibility and high precision. The system can be operated at night or during weekends without the test engineer's presence.



VOLKSWAGEN utilised TOM magicControl for tests not executable before. Numerous repeated performance measurements at night, automatic preconfigurations by the operation robot, dynamic indicator evaluations with ms accuracy, OCR and symbol recognition are just a few examples for the wide range of test opportunities with the systems – from simple basis tests up to complex test scenarios.