Motorola axe 4000 jobs

US based mobile phone maker Motorola will layoff an additional 4,000 workers this year. As the company continues to reduce costs and reverse a fall in profit.

The company said it is on target to achieve the $400 million in annualized cost savings that it announced in January. The company noted that its previously announced workforce reduction of 3,500 will be completed on schedule by June 30.



The company expects to achieve another $600 million in annualized cost savings in 2008 through a combination of an additional workforce reduction of approximately 4,000, prioritization of investments, continuing discretionary-spending controls, general and administrative expenses and site rationalization.