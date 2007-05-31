SMT & Inspection | May 31, 2007
Orbotech expands role of AOI
Orbotech announced that its innovative solution for process improvement in electronics assembly is a highly-effective approach that expands the role of automated optical inspection (AOI) from a traditional defect detector to a high performance tool for improving overall line quality.
Based on Orbotech's latest generation AOI systems and featuring the Company's fully-integrated ADVISOR™ process control software, this solution provides an easily-accessible central data hub where all relevant SMT quality data including AOI resource information such as programs and inspection results as well as process machine parameters and setup data are stored. Traditionally, this information has been dispersed throughout the manufacturing line, requiring major effort and cost by manufacturers to compile into one location for a centralized view of process performance.
Orbotech's solution now gives manufacturers a holistic view of quality relevant metrics for the entire line from a single source. In addition to providing highly accurate inspection results from Orbotech AOI systems, it automatically links post-reflow AOI inspection data with paste AOI inspection data and paste inspection results with paste printer machine events. Also included is an alarm engine that alerts when processes are out of operator-defined parameters and that can stop a related machine if desired. Orbotech's solution can be smoothly integrated with a manufacturer's existing MES (manufacturing execution system) or shopfloor system to provide all board data required. The overall result is easy, cost-effective, real-time information access that manufacturers can use to detect trends that lead to defective boards, correct process machine parameters before defects occur and achieve new levels of line DPMO (defects per million opportunities).
“Orbotech's ADVISOR software, together with our high performance AOI systems, brings added value to our customers by making AOI a platform for collecting and using production data for overall process improvement. This approach presents a fundamental shift in AOI capabilities from defect detection to defect prevention that enables increased yields, improved operational efficiency and lower production costs", said Mr. Ronny Shalev, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Electronics Assembly at Orbotech Ltd. “As a leading AOI supplier, we are pleased to continue to be at the forefront of technology with first-ever solutions such as this which have a direct impact on manufacturers' bottom line results."
