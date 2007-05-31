Electronics Production | May 31, 2007
HARDI teams with LSI
HARDI Electronics today announced a solution to high speed interfaces for ASIC prototyping with a HapsTrak compatible SerDes (high speed serial transceiver) daughter board containing an ASIC SerDes evaluation chip from LSI.
HapsTrak guarantees that this SerDes daughter board will be compatible with all previous and future generations of HAPS (HARDI ASIC Prototyping System) motherboards.
Increasing data transmission rates is making it more difficult to verify and prototype ASIC based storage and communication systems. For example, prototyping SerDes in an FPGA has significant limitations. Not only are the electrical and logical behaviors different between ASIC and FPGA
SerDes, but the RTL verified in the prototype also requires special attention to adapt to the functionality differences.
A more accurate alternative is to prototype using a native ASIC SerDes in an evaluation chip. The engineering teams at HARDI and LSI have worked together to develop a HapsTrak compatible SerDes Daughter Board hosting the LSI evaluation chip. All high speed PCB layout issues have also been addressed. For example, signal integrity is of paramount importance. Detailed attention is required for the prototyping PCB and cabling designs including clean power supplies and grounding, controlled impedance transmission lines and low noise. Cross-talk, reflections, impedance matching, and length matching are some of the layout issues that must be dealt with.
The SerDes Daughter Board supports PCIe + PIPE, SAS, SATA, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand, and GigE.
"We are seeing more and more customers run into significant issues with high speed interfaces while prototyping," said Lars-Eric Lundgren, CEO of HARDI. "We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work closely with LSI to solve this problem and offer such a robust high-speed connectivity solution to our ASIC prototyping customers. We continually to strive to provide more value to our customers by getting them prototyping faster with more accurate ASIC functionality and this new daughter board is an extension of that goal."
Mike Casey, Director of Technical Marketing at LSI said, "Prototype based verification is being used more frequently in our own ASSP programs. HARDI's implementation of our SerDes opens up a flexible prototyping environment, which we can extend to our ASIC customers. Having a prototype
that behaves as expected in the final ASIC reduces verification risks with PHY and link layer IP's and speeds in-system electrical testing. Our engineering teams have cooperated on this daughter board to help our mutual customers bring better designs to market faster."
Increasing data transmission rates is making it more difficult to verify and prototype ASIC based storage and communication systems. For example, prototyping SerDes in an FPGA has significant limitations. Not only are the electrical and logical behaviors different between ASIC and FPGA
SerDes, but the RTL verified in the prototype also requires special attention to adapt to the functionality differences.
A more accurate alternative is to prototype using a native ASIC SerDes in an evaluation chip. The engineering teams at HARDI and LSI have worked together to develop a HapsTrak compatible SerDes Daughter Board hosting the LSI evaluation chip. All high speed PCB layout issues have also been addressed. For example, signal integrity is of paramount importance. Detailed attention is required for the prototyping PCB and cabling designs including clean power supplies and grounding, controlled impedance transmission lines and low noise. Cross-talk, reflections, impedance matching, and length matching are some of the layout issues that must be dealt with.
The SerDes Daughter Board supports PCIe + PIPE, SAS, SATA, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand, and GigE.
"We are seeing more and more customers run into significant issues with high speed interfaces while prototyping," said Lars-Eric Lundgren, CEO of HARDI. "We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work closely with LSI to solve this problem and offer such a robust high-speed connectivity solution to our ASIC prototyping customers. We continually to strive to provide more value to our customers by getting them prototyping faster with more accurate ASIC functionality and this new daughter board is an extension of that goal."
Mike Casey, Director of Technical Marketing at LSI said, "Prototype based verification is being used more frequently in our own ASSP programs. HARDI's implementation of our SerDes opens up a flexible prototyping environment, which we can extend to our ASIC customers. Having a prototype
that behaves as expected in the final ASIC reduces verification risks with PHY and link layer IP's and speeds in-system electrical testing. Our engineering teams have cooperated on this daughter board to help our mutual customers bring better designs to market faster."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments