SMT & Inspection | May 30, 2007
Major European OEM orders additional<br>Plasma Etch Systems from Tegal
Tegal Corporation today announced that a major European integrated device manufacturer had placed an order with the Company for three additional new 6540 advanced plasma etch systems.
The 6540 systems, directed at an application that enables the production of high-K, de-coupling capacitors incorporated into cell phones and other wireless devices, will be installed in a production facility in Europe over the next several months.
"We are very pleased to have won this follow-on production order from one of our most important customers," said Thomas Mika, President and CEO of Tegal. "We achieved this sale based on being able to deliver unique process technology, continuously improving our process and hardware in a high volume manufacturing environment, and maintaining a company-wide commitment to the success of this project for our customer."
"Tegal has developed significant, patented technology, along with unique process know-how in the area of high-K dielectrics and non-volatile metals," said Vahan Tchakerian, Tegal's Vice President of Global Sales. "Such materials are increasingly important for meeting the size, integration and power requirements of devices incorporated into a wide range of wireless products."
The Tegal 6540 is a high-density plasma etch tool featuring the unique Hre-(TM) reactor, and Tegal's patented dual-frequency RF power technology and magnetic plasma confinement. The system is a critical enabler for etching noble metal electrode and capacitor materials, including PZT, as well as other ferroelectric, magnetic, high-K dielectric, compound semiconductor and interconnect materials.
