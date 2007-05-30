Electronics Production | May 30, 2007
China's Chip Market to Rise 20 Percent in 2007
Despite uncertainties regarding the technology sector and the overall economy, China's semiconductor market growth is expected to accelerate in 2007, according to Byron Wu, director and principal analyst, China Research, for iSuppli Corp.
Speaking at the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) Spring 2007 Committee Meeting in Shanghai two weeks ago, Wu predicted semiconductor shipments in China would rise to $51.7 billion in 2007, up 20 percent from $43 billion in 2006. This compares to 15 percent revenue growth in 2006.
While such accelerated growth may seem to be positive, there are some concerns that the Chinese technology industry and the overall economy are entering a stage of unsustainable hyper-expansion that could generate a market bubble.
“The major theme for China in 2007 is overheating," Wu said. “There's concern over whether Chinese electronics OEMs will continue expanding their sales, whether buying power will continue to increase among consumers and whether exports will remain on the rise. At the macro level, there's increasing concern that the overheating economy could bring a disastrous bubble that could derail China's stock and real estate markets."
However, Wu said these factors do not represent a major risk for the semiconductor industry, where growth has actually decelerated compared to a few years ago. After expanding by 39.8 percent in 2004, China's semiconductor industry has settled into a more sustainable average
growth rate ranging from 10 to 20 percent. This year will represent the cyclical peak for China's market, with growth expected to cool in the coming years.
The attached figure presents iSuppli's forecast of China's semiconductor market shipments.
Hot segments of China's electronics market include flat-panel televisions, which are replacing CRT sets at an accelerated rate in the nation and elsewhere. In China, the output of flat-panel televisions
will surpass CRT TVs by 2010, Wu predicted.
Other lucrative areas include digital set-top boxes, 3G mobile phones and so-called Digital Multimedia Platforms (DMPs). DMPs are converged personal multimedia products that combine functionality found in varying products including Personal Media Players (PMPs) and mobile televisions, PMPs and global positioning systems and Digital Still Cameras (DSCs) and digital camcorders.
Two weeks ago marked the first time that the WSTS committee meeting has been held in China. Wu was invited as the only guest speaker to give presentations for the Committee meeting on China's quickly developing electronics and semiconductor markets.
While such accelerated growth may seem to be positive, there are some concerns that the Chinese technology industry and the overall economy are entering a stage of unsustainable hyper-expansion that could generate a market bubble.
“The major theme for China in 2007 is overheating," Wu said. “There's concern over whether Chinese electronics OEMs will continue expanding their sales, whether buying power will continue to increase among consumers and whether exports will remain on the rise. At the macro level, there's increasing concern that the overheating economy could bring a disastrous bubble that could derail China's stock and real estate markets."
However, Wu said these factors do not represent a major risk for the semiconductor industry, where growth has actually decelerated compared to a few years ago. After expanding by 39.8 percent in 2004, China's semiconductor industry has settled into a more sustainable average
growth rate ranging from 10 to 20 percent. This year will represent the cyclical peak for China's market, with growth expected to cool in the coming years.
The attached figure presents iSuppli's forecast of China's semiconductor market shipments.
Hot segments of China's electronics market include flat-panel televisions, which are replacing CRT sets at an accelerated rate in the nation and elsewhere. In China, the output of flat-panel televisions
will surpass CRT TVs by 2010, Wu predicted.
Other lucrative areas include digital set-top boxes, 3G mobile phones and so-called Digital Multimedia Platforms (DMPs). DMPs are converged personal multimedia products that combine functionality found in varying products including Personal Media Players (PMPs) and mobile televisions, PMPs and global positioning systems and Digital Still Cameras (DSCs) and digital camcorders.
Two weeks ago marked the first time that the WSTS committee meeting has been held in China. Wu was invited as the only guest speaker to give presentations for the Committee meeting on China's quickly developing electronics and semiconductor markets.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments