Rimaster's Polish unit will be the key to Europe

Swedish EMS firm Rimaster has had a growth of 20-30 percent per year from 2001. The company is well established on the Swedish market with long term relationships with almost every company within its target group but now the company wants to expand into Europe.

Rimaster targets industrial electronics. Recently the company closed an agreement with Dynapac and Rimaster has manufacturing agreements with almost every company within its target group in Sweden. Rimaster has about 200 employees in Sweden working with development, electronics manufacturing and mechanical manufacturing. In Poland the company has a manufacturing unit which employs almost 300 employees. Each of the company's units has its own sales department which means that even though Rimaster is sourcing a lot between its different units these units are also running their own sales efforts to find new customers. This is especially important in Poland where the company hopes to take advantage of this feature. The Polish unit aims to increase the customer base in Europe on markets as Belgium and Germany.



Rimaster has a turnover of just above 23 million euro.