Ericsson opens GSDC in Romania

Ericsson will open a new Global Service Delivery Center in Bucharest, Romania, in July 2007. The new center will initially employ about 200 people and will serve regional and global customers.

Initially, the center will employ 200 engineers, most of whom will be young Romanian engineers.



Hans Vestberg, Executive Vice President and Head of Ericsson's Business Unit Global Services, says: "The opening of the new GSDC in Romania further proves Ericsson's ambition to grow and develop the services area, as well as our delivery capabilities.



"We use our global structure, which includes local capabilities and expertise. This, in combination with our global tools, methods and processes, enables us to offer our customers cost-efficient support, development and delivery, which is an important competitive advantage."



The new GSDC will operate in conjunction with existing global and local delivery centers, and will also ensure timely and cost-efficient delivery to global and local customers.